FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department is asking for help searching for a missing woman.

Donna Kelley was last seen the morning of May 20th by her neighbor. She was last heard from that night at 9:02 p.m. from a friend via telephone. She is 69 years old with long, gray hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’8″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone has seen or heard form Donna, you’re asked to contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.