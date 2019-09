SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking the public for help finding 37-year old Rachel Bowman, also known as Rachel Miller. She was last seen leaving her house near Southwind Park about 7 pm, Sunday. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

Springfield Police

(217) 788 – 8311