CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they need your help in finding a missing man.

In a Facebook post, police officials said 58-year-old John Parks is a Champaign resident who is 150 pounds, 5’8″ tall, blue eyes and has a Chinese tattoo on his right shoulder.

If you know his location, please call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545.