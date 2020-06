URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for a missing man.

They said 70-year-old Kenneth Dietz was released from Carle Hospital Monday around 2 p.m. He was last seen at the Orchard Street entrance of the hospital. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a striped mask. Officers said he has a beard and may have been wearing hospital bands around his wrist.

Photo Courtesy: Urbana Police Department

If you see Dietz, call Urbana Police or 911.