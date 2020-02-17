Police search for man suspected of robbing several businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for help finding a suspect they said was involved with burglaries of three area businesses.

In a release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers, officers said the burglaries happened February 11 between 9:30 – 10:30 p.m. The businesses involved were Ippatsu Hair Salon on Chester Street; Manzella’s Italian Patio on South First Street; and Byers Vacuum on East University Avenue.

Officers said the suspect, a man wearing a black coat with a white hoodie underneath, left the businesses with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS, online, or via the P3 Tips Mobile App. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for cash payments of up to $1,000.