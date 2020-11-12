Police search for man regarding stolen wallet

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a man they said stolen a store employee’s wallet and made several large purchases using the victim’s bank account.

In a Facebook post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said officers learned about this on Tuesday. The large purchases were made between 2:15-3:00 p.m. on that day.

The suspect is described as being over 6 feet tall and appeared to be in his 40s. He was driving a late model, black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Shelbyville Police at (217) 744-2141.