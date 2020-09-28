Police search for information regarding call of shots fired

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are looking for information regarding a call of shots fired over the weekend.

In a news release, officers said they were called to Geneva Court around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of shots fired. When police got there, they found evidence indicating there had been a shooting in the street.

There were no injuries reported.

Now police are searching for information regarding this incident. If you know anything about this crime, call Detective Ty Klein at (309) 434-2366. You can also call the McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you could receive up to $1,000.