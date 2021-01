PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A community is in mourning after 23-year-old Tristan Brannin was killed in a crash last week.

"He was almost home," said Tristan's mother, Shannon Brannin. It happened on Illinois Route 10 at 2150 North Road in Piatt County while Brannin was on his way home from work. He was killed after a drunk driver hit his car head-on.