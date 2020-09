DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department said they need help finding two people who are wanted on felony warrants.

The first one is Delish Brown. Officers said she is wanted for burglary, retail theft and aggravated DUI/no valid driver’s license.

Additionally, police are looking for Jerry Binder. He is wanted on three warrants for felony theft.

If you know where either of these people are located, please call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.