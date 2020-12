CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police are looking to identify two people they said could be involved in a string of vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts.

In a Facebook post, officers said the crimes happened between Sunday and Monday. The man in the navy blue sweatshirt appeared to have tattoos on his right hand. The man in the black sweatshirt appeared to have tattoos on his neck, according to police.

Photo courtesy: Chatham Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Travis Schaal at (217) 483-2453.