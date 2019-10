CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are searching for five suspects accused of debit card fraud. Police said several unauthorized purchases were made just minutes after a victim lost their wallet. The purchases were made at gas and convenience stores in Urbana and Rantoul totaling more than $1,500.

The suspects are two men and three women. If you have any information, contact crime stoppers at 217-373-8477.