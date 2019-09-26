Police search for fight suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they are looking for a man involved in a fight and drove a car into a crowd.

It happened Tuesday night at the corner of Springfield and Kenwood. The intersection was closed for several hours while police collected evidence.

Police say 23 year old Derek Overton was one of several people who got into a fight outside a business at that intersection. They said he got into a car and drove over several people. Two were seriously hurt and were sent to the hospital. They’re still there.

Overton is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His arrest warrant was issued for aggravated battery.

If you have any information, contact Champaign police.