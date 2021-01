DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need your help finding an endangered missing man.

In a news release, Lieutenant Brian Cleary said 48-year-old Michael Sibert was last seen Thursday morning around 1 a.m. walking near Pershing Road and Pershing Court. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red plaid pajama pants and brown work boots.

If you know where he is, please call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2711.