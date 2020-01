DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said no one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash.

It happened near East Hickory Point and Koester Roads. Officers said a man was driving his car down Hickory Point when a silver SUV turned in front of him. The man tried to avoid a crash and ended up rolling his car.

Police said the SUV drove away from the scene and they are currently looking for the driver. If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police.