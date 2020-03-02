Police search for burglary suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for four teenagers they said were involved in recent burglaries around the city.

Mugshot of Tyrone Williams provided by the Champaign Police Department

In a release, Champaign Police Department officials said a warrant was issued for 19-year-old Tyrone Gordon for residential burglary. His bond is set at $15,000.

Mugshot of George Robinson provided by the Champaign Police Department.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old George Robinson for failure to appear for burglary. His bond is set at $5,000.

Mugshot of Jalen Williams provided by the Champaign Police Department.

18-year-old Jalen Williams is wanted on a warrant for residential burglary and failure to appear for burglary. His bond for the residential burglary warrant is $15,000 while the one for failure to appear was set at $5,000.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Kairen Clay for possession of a stolen firearm. He is described as a black male, six feet tall and 152 pounds.

If you know the location of any of these individuals, you are asked to call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.