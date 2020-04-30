Police search for attempted robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a gas station.

In a release, police department officials said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K gas station on South Mattis Avenue. When officers got there, they were told a man came to the gas station on foot and demanded money from the clerk. They said he did not get any money and ran away from the store. No one was hurt. Officials said no weapon was seen or implied.

The suspect is described as a while man around 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a dark stocking cap, a blue jacket, dark pants, a gray and white camouflage mask, gray and white tennis shoes and dark gloves.

Anyone that lives by or has a business near the gas station with outside security video or anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the police department at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.