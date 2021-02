ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man they said is armed and dangerous.

Daniel Meeks, 34, is wanted on two outstanding warrants from the Coles County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in Arcola in a purple Jeep SUV with Minnesota plates numbered 350VWP.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact local authorities. People are warned to not approach either him or the vehicle if spotted.