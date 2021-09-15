Police search around Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a heavy police presence at Centennial High School after officials said there was a call of shots fired near the school.
A crime scene unit was seen next to the football field. Champaign Police officials stated no injuries were reported. It appeared the incident happened either in or around the field, just north of the school.
Today (9-15-21), Unit 4 School District was notified Champaign Police Department of shots fired in the vicinity of Centennial High School and Jefferson Middle School. Out of an abundance of caution, Centennial, Jefferson and IPA were all placed on lockdown while CPD investigated the incident. They later informed school officials that it was safe to lift it. Unit 4 is working with CPD as the investigation continues. Transportation was affected and in some instances delayed. The safety and security of our students and staff continues to be our top priority.Stacey Moore – Chief Communications Officer, Champaign Unit 4 School District