SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area.

Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave.

Police say the scammers are often spotted wearing orange vests, and they’re holding signs asking for donations for a sick child. This isn’t the only sign they’re using, but they’ve all been similar.

Police confirm this is a scam, and the people have been spotted throughout the region.

Decatur Police reported a similar issue this week.

We’ve talked to people in the Champaign-Urbana area, and they say they’ve spotted the scammers in the area too.

If you see these scammers, you’re encouraged not to give them any money, and you can report it to police in your community.