TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Taylorville Police Department made an arrest Saturday for a couple they said are in connection with meth distribution.

TPD said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville.

Mugshot provided by Taylorville Police Department

They said, “The Community Action Team with several arrests across the county picked up valuable information on this subject and his girlfriend.”

Officials said the TPD and Community Action Team have been investigating the couple for months. They said they learned during their investigation that this couple was according to them the main distributor of meth in Taylorville and Christian County.

“As I’ve said before, community engagement is very important to TPD and the Community Action Team, but law enforcement is our primary function.” said officials.

TPD Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler added, “We’re not fighting a war on drugs, we’re fighting a war on you if you sell in our areas.”

Photo provided by Taylorville Police Department

TPD thanks Platoon D, K9 Alan, and the Community Action Team for finding over 90 grams of meth. The couple was arrested for possession of meth and intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth. They also thanked States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for approving the charges in late August 19.