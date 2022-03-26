CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police and firefighters went head to head in a hockey game for charity Saturday. The money they raise will go to Peacemaker Project 703 – an organization that supports law enforcement officers and their families.

Amber Oberheim founded Peacemaker Project 703 after her husband, Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty last May.

She said there’s a lot of camaraderie between the departments, and it’s great to have some fun while supporting a good cause.

They hoped to see a total of 300 people show up to the game, but the support exceeded expectations. More than that flooded in before the game even started.

“We’re very blessed. Our family has endured a lot but we’re so thankful for the community and our blue family and our new red family that’s here to support us no matter what,” Oberheim said.

She said the police and fire departments occasionally face each other in games like this, so it was the perfect way to engage the community. She hopes to hold similar events in the future.