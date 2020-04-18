Police reviewing arrest after video shared on social media

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are reviewing an incident that’s garnered a lot of attention on social media.

It happened on Friday, April 10 when police were called to a shots fired report on Colorado Avenue near Cottage Grove Avenue. Two people were taken into custody — a man and a woman. Police say the man had a gun. A bystander posted video on Facebook showing part of the situation.

People are concerned and have questions about police tactics, the weapons that were displayed, the degree of force used in arresting the woman and why officers weren’t wearing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Diane Marlin says the video on social media is upsetting to watch and she has met with police. She says city leaders have spent several hours watching different angles of the incident. She says there’s video from numerous squad cars and at least eight body cameras that give a full picture.

Marlin has directed the police chief to conduct a review of the use of force. The findings will be reported to City Council and the chief is expected to address the weapons and tactics that are used when police respond to reports of shots fired.

Marlin says as officials continue to collect facts and witness statements, they are also working with authorities to figure out when body cam footage can be released to the public, but there is a pending criminal case related to the incident.

The mayor was able to explain why officers responding on April 10 did not have PPE. She says an interim policy regarding PPE was implemented on April 4. That policy specified circumstances when PPE is required and when it is recommended. The interim policy was scheduled to be replaced with a permanent policy at 7 p.m. on April 10. Officers were called out around 4:30 p.m. The new, permanent policy requires officers to be dressed in full PPE — including N95 masks, gloves and safety goggles when they’re outside of their vehicles.

Marlin says people should expect more information in the coming weeks as the investigation unfolds.