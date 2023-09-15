Update at 3:12 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that their response to an apartment complex on Friday is because shots were fired there.

Sergeant Kurt Buckley said officers were dispatched to the County Brook Apartments just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire, including damage to a building.

Officers are still canvassing the area for additional evidence and witnesses. So far, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to County Brook Apartments near West Springfield Avenue and Parking Lot Road.

