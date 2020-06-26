Breaking News
Police confirm one person shot in BUNN-o-Matic shooting

Police responding to Springfield shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at BUNN-o-Matic at 1400 Stevenson Drive.

Police say the scene has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and are urging people to avoid the area.

Police confirmed that one person was shot inside the factory.

A suspect is not currently in custody. Police are still combing the area and acting as though a suspect could still be on-scene.

Workers were evacuated as soon as police arrived on-scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020