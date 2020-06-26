Police responding to Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at BUNN-o-Matic at 1400 Stevenson Drive.

Police say the scene has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and are urging people to avoid the area.

Police confirmed that one person was shot inside the factory.

A suspect is not currently in custody. Police are still combing the area and acting as though a suspect could still be on-scene.

Workers were evacuated as soon as police arrived on-scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.