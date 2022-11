Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-57 in Champaign.

It is in the northbound lanes near the I-74 interchange.

Crews responded around 5AM Thursday.

Drivers stuck in traffic tell WCIA it was at a standstill for more than an hour.

They say traffic is moving again, but it is still heavily backed up.

Police are diverting traffic at the Curtis Road exit.

They ask drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.