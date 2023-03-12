CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to two separate car accidents at different locations on Saturday.

Joe Lamberson with Champaign Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Springfield Avenue & State Street at 8:17 p.m. for a report of an accident with injuries. They found two cars had collided in the intersection, and one had overturned.

They immediately gave medical assistance to the car occupants and ensured they could exit the car safely. One person was transported to the hospital due to injury but remains in stable condition. One driver was cited as a result of this incident.

Officials said one of the vehicles hit a traffic signal and was damaged. The intersection remained closed to through traffic while the scene was cleared and repairs were made. The intersection was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Champaign Police were also dispatched to the intersection of Mattis Avenue & Bloomington Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an accident with injuries. Officers arrived on the scene and found that one car had exited the roadway following a collision and rolled into the adjacent ditch.

Officers gave medical assistance to occupants of both vehicles and ensured they could exit safely.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital. One driver was cited as a result of this incident. Officers remained on the scene to provide safety for cleanup.