Police respond to shots fired, car crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they responded to several shots fired last night. And minutes later, a car crashed into a tree nearby.

It happened near Town and Country Apartments off Cunningham and Kerr Avenues.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says someone driving under the influence with a revoked driver’s license crashed into a tree at Perkins and Brownfield Roads. They say the driver was ticketed and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

At the same time, Urbana police were investigating shots fired blocks away.

Katelyn Koontz, who lives behind the apartments, heard the gunfire go off. She says she heard three loud shots, a brief pause, then three more.

Koontz says police were looking for bullets in her backyard and told her there is a good chance the shots fired and crash were connected.

“I have this two-month-old, and [I was] just wanting to protect her. And just make sure she lives. I didn’t really think of myself. It was scary because we’re unsure if there’s going to be more shots.”

Police didn’t find any shell casings in the area to help with an investigation.