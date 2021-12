URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Lincoln Square Mall on Saturday night just before 9PM.

Police say several shots were fired.

A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Authorities say both victims are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating.