Police respond to school bus surveillance video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– This is the video that has some parents talking about student safety. It shows a Decatur Police vehicle passing a school bus as it’s coming to a stop at an intersection. People want to know was the officer in the wrong?

We talked with the Director of Transportation at a nearby school district, Argenta-Oreana. He went over some of the basics of bus safety. “When you are traveling behind a school bus and the yellow lights up at the top are flashing that’s indicating that the bus is slowing down and is preparing to stop to load or unload children,” said Mark Daley, Director of Transportation for Argenta Oreana School District. At that point people should slow down. “When the bus comes to a complete stop and opens the door, the red lights begin flashing, and the stop arm comes out. It is at that point you should not pass the school bus because kids are actually being let off the bus or they are boarding on the bus,” said Daley.

Decatur Police Department says based on the video the stop arm, crossing arm and red lights do not come on until the officer has passed the front of the bus. They say this officer didn’t break the law, but they want people in the community to continue speaking up in order to make the city better.