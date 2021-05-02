Police respond to multiple reports of shots fired

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The first call came in around 11:10 p.m. near South Jasper and Sedgewick Street. The resident said she heard multiple gunshots. Bullets struck the front door and shattered glass. No one was hurt.

The second call came in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Water and Center. Officers were called out to the scene, and as they approached the intersection, they heard roughly half a dozen gunshots to the north. They searched the area and found multiple shell cases. Nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.