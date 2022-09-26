FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night.

Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming.

Within two minutes, Fairbury Police responded to the scene and secured the building.

Once on scene, officers determined that the call was a false 911 call made to the Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Joint Authority, or VCOM.

Police state an investigation is underway to determine who made the false 911 call.

Fairbury Police believe this is an isolated incident.

They thank the local agencies from the area who immediately assisted with the initial response.

Fairbury Police say that once a suspect is identified, felony charges will be filed.

They requesting the public’s assistance on the case.

If you have any information, you can email Detective Rafferty at trafferty@cityoffairbury.com.

This is not the first time in Central Illinois this year a false report of a school shooting has occurred.

In mid-September, police in Springfield responded to three local high schools after reports of shootings there came in.