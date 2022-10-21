RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby.

Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and drove across the school’s lawn before crashing into a concrete barrier inside the Nicor substation.

There was no word on any injuries associated with this crash. Despite a heavy police presence around the school, officials said there were no safety issues with students and staff.

Officers have since dispersed from the area.