Police respond to concerning comments made by student

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department released a statement after a student made concerning comments that he brought a shotgun to school.

This statement was posted on their Facebook page:

“The press release says, “On 09/23/19 at 12:22 pm, Pana PD was contacted by Pana High School Administration requesting an officer respond reference concerning comments made by a male juvenile student possibly bringing a shotgun to school to carry out a shooting. The comments were allegedly heard by students who reported the information to school officials where law enforcement was notified.

Pana Officers responded and the 16 yoa male student was taken into custody for further investigation. During the investigation, officers discovered multiple statements and/or comments made by the juvenile allegedly contemplating obtaining a gun and threatening to shoot another student while also mentioning a school shooting. Upon further investigation and assistance by the Christian County State Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was detained on the charge of Disorderly Conduct and transported to Madison County Juvenile Detention Center pending a Juvenile Court hearing and review.

At this time, there has been no evidence discovered to support this student planned, researched, or sought after additional resources or firearms to carry out any type of violent act against a student or school. The case remains under investigation by the Pana Police Department and the Christian County State Attorney’s Office.

This incident demonstrates the importance of immediately reporting all suspicious, concerning and/or threatening conversations and behaviors to the appropriate officials. Obtaining important information early enough will give law enforcement an opportunity to intervene and prevent serious incidents from occurring. Early reporting will also give officials an opportunity to provide necessary support and treatment for persons who might be in need.

We appreciate the close relationship and support we have with Pana School District administration and faculty, and will always continue to work together to provide the safest environment possible for our kids.

PS. We are also very proud of how this situation was handled by students involved; thank you for having the courage to do the right thing.”