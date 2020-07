FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department said deputies and other first responders are continuing a search of Rend Lake Marina on Tuesday.

This comes after they said they were called to the marina around 5 p.m. for a report of a man that went into the water from a boat. Crews searched the area with sonar devices, divers and other personnel. They said the search was suspended for the night because of the darkness and will pick it back up Tuesday morning.