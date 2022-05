CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were dispatched to an area between East Kirby Avenue and South Neil Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday after they received a report of a car accident.

According to our on-scene reporter, a car was flipped upside down and both cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged.

The person who was in the flipped car was taken to an area hospital for treatment with injuries. At this time, no injuries were reported for the person in the other car.