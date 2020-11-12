Police respond to shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they were called to a shooting on Thursday night.

Officials said it happened at a house near Sixth and Eureka. An officer on scene said the victim was taken to the hospital. Family said he was 16 years old. There is no word on his current condition.

Officers are searching around a home.

Additionally, officers said there was a second round of shots fired near that area. WCIA crews could hear the shots while on scene. No word yet on if they were related to the shooting on Eureka.

This is a developing story.