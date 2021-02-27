Police report three shootings in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police responded to three different reports of shootings in under 24 hours.

The first call was in response to a hit on the city’s shot spotter system Friday afternoon. A home on the 800 block of South 18th street was hit multiple times, but police found nobody hurt at the scene. Police did say a male victim showed up to HSHS St. John’s Hospital later with 3 gun shot wounds to the legs. He refused to say what happened.

The police also responded to another shot spotter call early Saturday morning at 3:38 am on the 2800 block of Stanton. Police did not say if there were any signs of someone being shot at the scene, but they did arrest 26 year-old Jerome Webb during a traffic stop, who was in possession of a 9mm handgun near the scene.

The last shooting happened under an hour later around 4 am at the intersection of 6th and Ash Street. Neighbors woke up to the sound of multiple shots fired, and found one man shot twice in the legs outside. Police arrived on the scene after a neighbor drove the victim to the hospital.

A house and a car were hit by stray shots.

Police believe the two victims were targeted specifically in these shootings, but they do not believe them to be connected in any way.

The shooting on Ash and 6th was only a couple blocks from another shooting that happened on Fifth Street Thursday.