Police report 8 vehicle burglaries in 2 days

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a police investigation of a vehicle burglary in Effingham.

Effingham Police say they received a report of two cell phones being stolen from a vehicle on Thursday. Police arrested Jesse Kollman and Jimmie Hickman, both of Effingham, and recovered the stolen phones.

Hickman, however, fought back during the arrest, according to police and was subsequently charged with both Burglary to a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. One police officer was struck in the face during the altervation.

Kollman was charged with Burglar to a Motor Vehicle. Both were booked at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that over two days, they’ve received eight reports of similar burglaries — most of which involved unlocked vehicles.