Police reminder about sober driving

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the holiday weekend coming up, law enforcement agencies are cracking down on some driving laws. Local police and sheriff’s offices are working with state police to do more patrols.

They’re keeping an eye out for people not wearing seatbelts and those driving under the influence.

Soon, many families will be watching for flashing lights in the sky, but this holiday season, some might see lights popping up behind the on the road.

“We just want everyone to have a good time and do it safely.”

Champaign County is a popular travel spot for the 4th of July.

“Tens of thousands of people come out in support of those fireworks and the celebrations across various communities.”

But, an increase of officers patrolling is intended to keep you safe. Officials say, if you’re on a road like this, they will be watching to make sure you’re following the law.

“Your seatbelt is your lifeline. It saves so many lives by wearing your seatbelt and it just takes a few extra seconds to hear that click.”

In Champaign County, the traffic rolling through is greater this week.

“With Champaign County being centrally located within the state of Illinois, we often see people coming to our communities for these things.”

“We have I-74, I-57, I-72, other major state routes, so this is sort of a crossroads of America here.”

Law enforcement will keep extra eyes out for those willing to risk it all.

“If you’re going to go out, if it’s going to be at night, if you’re going to be drinking, we want you to have a sober friend or use one of the apps like Uber or Lyft so you can get home safely. There’s no reason to take a chance.”

Extra patrols will last until July 8. Authorities remind people driving impaired could have life-or-death consequences.

Also starting in July, the fine for using your cellphone while driving is going up. It will be treated the same as a moving violation, like a speeding ticket. It means, if you get one, it could affect your insurance.