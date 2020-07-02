Police remind residents about fireworks safety

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be safe this 4th of July weekend when it comes to fireworks.

On Facebook, officials said, “any fireworks that have to be lit by a wick and/or shoots into the air are illegal in the City of Champaign.” They continued to say the minimum fine amount is $205 for using illegal fireworks.

They also said to use legal fireworks, like sparklers, in a safe manner. “Remember, sparklers might seem like a safer alternative; however, they can heat up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not allow children to use them without adult supervision,” officials said in a press release.

Legal fireworks should also be used outside, away from homes, people, trees and other flammable substances. They also recommended to have a bucket of water and fire extinguisher on standby.