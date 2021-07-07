Police release dash camera video of officer being shot at

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department released dash camera footage that shows an officer being shot at and and the ensuing chase. The incident happened on June 18 at a parking lot in the 300 block of East Leafland Aveue.

Police said the officer was doing paperwork when he was shot at by Marcus Boykin, 29. The video shows Boykin approach the officer in a white vehicle while leaning outside of thee driver’s window, but police said the gunfire wasn’t caught on camera because of where the dash camera was pointed.

The video then shows both dash camera footage and body camera footage of the officer chasing after Boykin and returning fire through the squad car windshield. Police said Boykin continued to show and move the gun around inside of the car as he drove off. Dash camera video shows Boykin at one point avoiding a spike strip before continuing to avoid police.

Police said the pursuit lasted several minutes, and Boykin was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Boykin is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and aggravated DUI.