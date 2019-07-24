Police registry seeks eyes in the sky

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a push to add more security cameras in the city to help police hone in on solving crimes. The police department wants to roll out a program to speed up investigations and strengthens the city’s safety; this after a string of violent crimes so far this year.

They raised the idea at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Police say city officials jumped on board immediately. The police department will give anyone with a security camera at their home or business a chance to register it with the city. That way, if a crime was caught on camera, and police get consent, they could get to the bottom of a crime faster.

If you go to Custard Cup, you’re looking for a treat. Chances are you’re not looking at these, but they’re looking at you. Rodney Smart says he thinks it’s wise to have as many eyes as possible.

“I think that if people have them at their house or their business, they have them positioned so that you can see what’s going on, so why wouldn’t you want to register them so the police department can have a better look?”

He’s got security cameras here and at home. If anything happened, he’d sign up to help police in a heartbeat.

“The police department, then, has more eyes that they can see and see what’s going on.”

A new pitch would give everyone with a security camera on their business or home the chance to register it with the city. That way, if there’s a crime nearby, police can get a clear picture of who’s got a camera which could be of potential help. It’s completely anonymous, so no strings are attached.

“Traditionally, there’s somewhat of a hesitancy to work with the police in certain neighborhoods or certain areas, so our goal is to try to make everybody feel comfortable.”

He hopes this angle to policing captures suspects and helps people with security cameras feel even more secure.

“I think it’ll help combat crime. I think it’ll make us a little more effective at our job. It may incentivize people to want to put some cameras up that don’t already have them.”

People like Denise Crook. This is the home security she has right now. But, when she heard this idea, she said she’d be on board.

“I think it would definitely help. I’m sure everyone would benefit from a security system, home security system.”

Commander Miller says it allows police to jump on a case more quickly and get the community involved as well. They hope to roll this out within the next 30-days.

Police say they got the idea from the Bloomington Police Department which has a similar program. Champaign police say they don’t currently have a program like this, but think there’s enough merit to consider it.