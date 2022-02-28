MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the theft of catalytic converters has been on the rise across the area, one man was arrested for his connection to some of those that have been stolen from people’s cars.

Following a multi-agency investigation, police executed a search warrant at Greg’s Towing in Mt. Zion on Friday.

According to a Macon County police report, the warrant resulted in the arrest of Gregory Hosteler, and the recovery of many suspected stolen catalytic converters.

This investigation is just one of several involving the theft and illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters in the Decatur area. The investigation is still on-going with more arrests expected.