SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers are under arrest after Springfield Police said they tried to flee a traffic stop over the weekend. As they fled from police, officials added, they tried to discard two guns.

Officials said officers with the Street Crimes Unit made contact around 1 a.m. on Sunday with a vehicle in the area of Cass and 11th Streets. The occupants of that vehicle were identified as 19-year-old Xavier Young of Springfield, 18-year-old John Jenkins of Decatur and 19-year-old Antione Bryson of Decatur.

While speaking with the teens, officials said the officers observed an open bottle of alcohol and could smell marijuana. Officials added that the three then fled from officers on 11th Street, but stopped a mile away on East Washington Street, where they were arrested. Tracing the route the three had traveled on, officials said officers found two Glock pistols the three had discarded.

Photos courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

All three of the teens were transported to the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges from the Sangamon County States Attorney’s Office. Officials reported the following preliminary charges:

Young: Armed violence, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding

Jenkins: Armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Bryson: Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.