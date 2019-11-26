Police promote free rides for sober holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– If your holiday travel plans flow through Sangamon County, you may be able to get a free ride.

Law enforcement around the county joined State Police and IDOT Tuesday to announce a partnership with Lyft.

Thanks to a grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and the ride share company, drivers can receive a $20 Lyft credit by following IDOT, state police and area police on social media.

Police said the effort is all about making sure people don’t drive under the influence.

“We don’t want impaired driving out there, we don’t want to have a fatality over something stupid,” said Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow. “This is a great way for the public to get a free ride to take away any excuse to drink and drive. If a person gets one of the codes for the Lyft, they can just go to the app, plug it in and they can get a free ride home.”

The credits are available through New Years Day. The grant provides $20,000 worth of credits, but officers encourage you to act fast. Last year, IDOT distributed the funding to the Metro East region of the state.