URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- A woman expected to pick up her dog after Christmas Day, but a mistake was made that cost her dog his life. "Under normal circumstance without the holiday, the communication would have happened. It just got missed this time," said Darlene Kloeppel, Champaign County Executive.

Champaign County Animal Control says they responded to an impoundment request on December 18th. Workers identified the dog as possibly a mixed breed pit bull. The County Executive said there was some confusion. The County Executive says when the owner called Champaign County Animal Control looking for her dog, she said it was a chocolate lab. "After seeing a picture, after the office was closing on December 23rd, the county staff realized that the dog was actually being identified as a chocolate lab mix. That's how the owner had been describing it which is why we couln't find it. When they saw the picture, they realized that it was the same dog, and that we did have the dog in the impound facility," said Kloeppel.