Police perfect safety system in active shooter drills

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI says, in 2018, there were 27 active shooter incidents. Of those, two happened at healthcare facilities. It’s why Danville VA Illiana Health Care System teamed up with local police.

They’re learning what to do if a shooter were to come in. VA police do their own active threat training, but this is the first time doing such a large scale exercise.

The VA police chief says it’s important for everyone in the building to know how to respond. Danville police were on standby to observe the simulation. Afterwards the departments debriefed on the drill.