Police: One person hurt in “traveling shooting”

Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers stated it happened around 5:30 p.m. near Grand Avenue and Water Street. They called it a “traveling shooting.” They said it was reported people in one vehicle were shooting at another vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word on their current condition.

Police are processing a crime scene right now. They said they did find shell casings.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

