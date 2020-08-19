Police: One person hurt after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said one person was hurt after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on 12th Street, just south of Ash Street. Officers were alerted by their ShotSpotter program about shots fired in that area.

When they got there, they found one person had been hit by a bullet. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police do not currently have suspect information. If you know anything about this crime, call Springfield Police.