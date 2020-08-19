Police: One person hurt after shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said one person was hurt after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on 12th Street, just south of Ash Street. Officers were alerted by their ShotSpotter program about shots fired in that area.

When they got there, they found one person had been hit by a bullet. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police do not currently have suspect information. If you know anything about this crime, call Springfield Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.