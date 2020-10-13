Police: One person dead after shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said one person is dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the 1600 block of Iowa Street around 3:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found two people had been shot. Officers performed first aid until the fire department arrived.

Two men, 20 and 22 years old, were taken to a local hospital. Officers said the 20-year-old was pronounced death at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Additionally, officers said a 27-year-old man walked in to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both he and the 22-year-old man are considered to be in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Heinlen at (309) 434-2672. You can also leave an anonymous tip with McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get up to $1,000.